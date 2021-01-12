O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Makes New $202,000 Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,040 shares of company stock worth $7,415,586 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $128.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.53. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $138.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

