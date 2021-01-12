O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its position in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 17,855 shares during the period. Teekay LNG Partners accounts for approximately 2.5% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Teekay LNG Partners worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGP. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 216.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 38,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 26,095 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,889,090 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $91,987,000 after buying an additional 734,534 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,951 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley started coverage on Teekay LNG Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of Teekay LNG Partners stock opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $15.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Teekay LNG Partners Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

