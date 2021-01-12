O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Has $1.68 Million Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank comprises approximately 1.2% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,765,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,379,000 after purchasing an additional 440,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in M&T Bank by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,527,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,142,000 after buying an additional 297,979 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,637,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,799,000 after buying an additional 103,741 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,045,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,270,000 after acquiring an additional 30,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in M&T Bank by 33.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 811,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,731,000 after acquiring an additional 202,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB opened at $146.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $85.09 and a 1 year high of $174.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTB. Wolfe Research cut M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.80.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

