O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,097 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. Facebook accounts for 0.2% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.28, for a total value of $85,956.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,936.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,063,370 shares of company stock valued at $292,498,125. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded down $10.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $256.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,727,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,896,180. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.16. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $731.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.93.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

