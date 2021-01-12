NuWave Investment Management LLC Sells 550 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

NuWave Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 84.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 19,891 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 12.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 136,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 15,574 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter worth about $2,805,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter worth about $430,000. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Perrigo news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.91 per share, with a total value of $211,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,290 shares in the company, valued at $670,343.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard S. Sorota acquired 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $326,665.24. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at $326,665.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRGO. TheStreet cut Perrigo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Perrigo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.83.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 22.33%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

