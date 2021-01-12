NuWave Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 19,171.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2.7% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 25,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal Display by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 61.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Display news, Director C Keith Hartley sold 10,000 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total transaction of $2,133,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,126,867.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total transaction of $11,740,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,467 shares of company stock valued at $14,295,738. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $244.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.69, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $105.11 and a 12-month high of $249.83.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.05 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Several analysts have issued reports on OLED shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Universal Display from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.75.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

