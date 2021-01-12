NuWave Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 27,250.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $829,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 231.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $183.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.52 and its 200 day moving average is $179.19. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

LHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. 140166 assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.16.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

