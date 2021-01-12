NuWave Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 655.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. CX Institutional grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.08.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $52.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $53.57. The company has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $751,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,084.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,014 shares of company stock worth $11,346,353. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.