NuWave Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2,133.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,793,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,516,000 after acquiring an additional 135,530 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,006,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,681,000 after acquiring an additional 14,651 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,225,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,848,000 after acquiring an additional 66,578 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 16.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,843,000 after acquiring an additional 116,222 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cummins by 13.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 760,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,624,000 after acquiring an additional 92,858 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMI opened at $236.68 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $244.67. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.89 and a 200 day moving average of $211.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.95.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

