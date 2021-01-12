NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $197,000 Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 70.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WCN. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 353.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 12,793 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 15.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,884,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,934,000 after purchasing an additional 189,886 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 455.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 128,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after purchasing an additional 16,263 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of WCN opened at $103.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 133.06, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.64 and its 200-day moving average is $101.36. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.87 and a fifty-two week high of $111.04.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.86.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $214,704.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.