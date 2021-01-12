NuWave Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 59,342.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.7% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Realty Income by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 11.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutner Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $59.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.62. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $84.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.2345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jan 21 dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

O has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.42.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

