NuWave Investment Management LLC Grows Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 41,650.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,670 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of VMware by 4,464.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,802 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $13,712,000 after buying an additional 3,646,131 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,294,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in VMware by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,107,217 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $302,744,000 after purchasing an additional 552,848 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,250,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $466,976,000 after purchasing an additional 536,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of VMware by 782.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 354,189 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $50,886,000 after purchasing an additional 314,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VMW. KeyCorp increased their price objective on VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.92.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $2,341,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,360,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,685,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $141.50 on Tuesday. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.37.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

