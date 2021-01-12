Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
NYSE:JRI opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.45. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $19.22.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile
See Also: Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.