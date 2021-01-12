Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

NAN stock opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $14.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.79.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

