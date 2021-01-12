Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NRK)

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of NRK stock opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.10. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $14.04.
About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
