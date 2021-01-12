Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXC) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on February 1st

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0437 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
NYSE NXC opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $18.33.
About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Featured Article: What is Green Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.