Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0345 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 stock opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.31.

Get Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 alerts:

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of California. The fund primarily invests its assets in municipal securities.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.