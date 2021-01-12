NuVasive, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of NuVasive in a research note issued on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now expects that the medical device company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.70 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NUVA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NuVasive from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.12.

NUVA stock opened at $56.95 on Monday. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $81.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -258.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in NuVasive by 7.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 101,870 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in NuVasive during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in NuVasive by 90.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 210,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 100,071 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in NuVasive by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,803 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in NuVasive by 4,550.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.