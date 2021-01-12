Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) PT Raised to $44.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX opened at $40.30 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.56.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.35 million. Research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $879,000. 34.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

