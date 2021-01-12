Numeraire (NMR) Price Hits $28.98 on Top Exchanges

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. During the last week, Numeraire has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Numeraire has a total market cap of $129.42 million and $42.77 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for approximately $28.98 or 0.00081420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00042551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00039843 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,494.45 or 0.04198516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.04 or 0.00340040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00013553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

NMR is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,974,172 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,465,645 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Numeraire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

