NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) (CVE:NUG) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) (CVE:NUG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.12. NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 862,500 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) from C$0.25 to C$0.30 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The stock has a market cap of C$61.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00. The company has a current ratio of 41.05, a quick ratio of 40.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15.

NuLegacy Gold Corporation acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Red Hill property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

