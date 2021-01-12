Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.50

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.50 and last traded at $48.50, with a volume of 7620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NUAN shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Nuance Communications from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 481.00, a PEG ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.35 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 44,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $1,496,461.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,986,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 3,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $129,132.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,139,341.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 329,454 shares of company stock worth $13,402,173. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUAN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuance Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

