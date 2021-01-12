Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.50

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.50 and last traded at $48.50, with a volume of 7620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.10.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NUAN shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Nuance Communications from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 481.00, a PEG ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.24.
In related news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 44,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $1,496,461.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,986,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 3,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $129,132.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,139,341.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 329,454 shares of company stock worth $13,402,173. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUAN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nuance Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUAN)
Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.
Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.