North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,734,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 22,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 745.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 11,363 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,290,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $348.25. The stock had a trading volume of 162,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,805. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $339.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.60. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $350.62.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

