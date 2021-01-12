North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Monmouth Real Estate Investment comprises approximately 0.9% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.52% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $8,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 8.1% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNR. BidaskClub cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Securities started coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of NYSE MNR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,056. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 10.46 and a quick ratio of 10.46. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. Analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 119 properties containing a total of approximately 23.4 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

