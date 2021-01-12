North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $4.64 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,902 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. United Bank increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 24,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,874 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $56.98. The stock had a trading volume of 757,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,084,131. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.59. The company has a market capitalization of $235.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

