North Star Investment Management Corp. Cuts Holdings in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its stake in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,599 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 100,957 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.38% of Enviva Partners worth $6,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 22.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enviva Partners by 2.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,173 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Enviva Partners in the second quarter worth $245,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Enviva Partners by 1,639,900.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 16,399 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Enviva Partners by 24.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Enviva Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enviva Partners from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered Enviva Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Enviva Partners from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enviva Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

NYSE:EVA traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $46.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,446. Enviva Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.79 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.35.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.38). Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $225.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in dedicated and co-fired power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

