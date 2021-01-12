North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 11,858 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,819 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.09% of Wintrust Financial worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTFC. BidaskClub downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Truist lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

In other news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $797,100.00. Also, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $413,341.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,740.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,042. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,173. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.78. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $69.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.59. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $426.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.57 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

