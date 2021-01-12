North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 450 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,489 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 496.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 137,505 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 114,433 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 81,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,617 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 16.7% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,106 shares of company stock valued at $21,439,403 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.42. 2,592,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,169,268. The company has a market cap of $113.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.89. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.24.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.