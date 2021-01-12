Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NSC has been the subject of several other research reports. CSFB upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Benchmark raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.77.

NYSE:NSC traded up $2.07 on Tuesday, hitting $256.44. 1,003,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,642. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $257.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.00 and a 200-day moving average of $214.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSC. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 35,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 35,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $1,541,000. 62.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

