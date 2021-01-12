Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) (CVE:NRM) Trading 12.7% Higher

Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) (CVE:NRM) shares traded up 12.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.62. 508,189 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 439,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Separately, Fundamental Research assumed coverage on Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “top pick” rating and a C$0.40 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.35.

In other news, Director Mark Ireton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.35, for a total value of C$35,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,440,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$504,162.75. Also, Director Anita Young Algie sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total value of C$34,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 961,500 shares in the company, valued at C$439,405.50. Insiders have sold a total of 295,000 shares of company stock worth $103,075 over the last ninety days.

About Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) (CVE:NRM)

Noram Ventures Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It explores for lithium brine deposits. The company's flagship property is the Zeus project comprising 1,214 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

