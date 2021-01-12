NoLimitCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,605.00 (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 12th. In the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. NoLimitCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $4,605.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NoLimitCoin alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000363 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006234 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 621,438,435 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NoLimitCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NoLimitCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.