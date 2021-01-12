Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DNB Markets downgraded Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Nokian Renkaat Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NKRKY opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $18.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average is $14.79.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Russia, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

