Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)’s share price rose 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.84 and last traded at $58.00. Approximately 201,247 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 195,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.89.
NKTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Nkarta from $47.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nkarta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.54.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,708,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $739,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,538,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,163,000. 15.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)
Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.
