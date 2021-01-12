Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)’s share price rose 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.84 and last traded at $58.00. Approximately 201,247 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 195,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.89.

NKTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Nkarta from $47.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nkarta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Get Nkarta alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.54.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts anticipate that Nkarta, Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,708,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $739,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,538,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,163,000. 15.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.