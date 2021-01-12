Ninety One Group (N91.L) (LON:N91) Shares Gap Down to $231.80

Shares of Ninety One Group (N91.L) (LON:N91) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $231.80, but opened at $221.20. Ninety One Group (N91.L) shares last traded at $230.40, with a volume of 289,614 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ninety One Group (N91.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 227.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 217.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Ninety One Group (N91.L)’s payout ratio is currently 71.01%.

Ninety One Group (N91.L) Company Profile (LON:N91)

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, private banks, and intermediaries. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

