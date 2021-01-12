NICE (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Stock Price Up 17.2%

NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF)’s stock price rose 17.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $272.00 and last traded at $272.00. Approximately 586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $232.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.86.

NICE Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NCSYF)

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.