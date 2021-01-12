NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

EGOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of NIC in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGOV. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NIC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,650,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of NIC by 254.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 348,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 250,056 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of NIC by 18.3% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,559,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,714,000 after acquiring an additional 241,217 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of NIC by 17.4% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,137,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 168,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIC in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,525,000. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EGOV opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.64. NIC has a fifty-two week low of $15.49 and a fifty-two week high of $27.91.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $134.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.81 million. NIC had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 14.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIC will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

