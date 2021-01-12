NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $79.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. NextEra Energy Partners traded as high as $82.81 and last traded at $81.82, with a volume of 60349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.52.

NEP has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Vertical Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.69.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,268 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,897 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $172,757,000 after buying an additional 293,712 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,532 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $20,232,000 after buying an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.70 and a beta of 0.79.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.