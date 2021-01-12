NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Mizuho

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $57.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NEP. Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.92.

NYSE:NEP opened at $78.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.53 and a beta of 0.79. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $82.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 7.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,268 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,897 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $172,757,000 after purchasing an additional 293,712 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,532 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

