NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Salem Capital Management Inc.

Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.25 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $79.27. 351,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,856,668. The stock has a market cap of $155.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.23 and its 200 day moving average is $72.85. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $83.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.99%.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

