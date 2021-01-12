Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of NXST opened at $115.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $133.25.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $495,350.00. Also, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $452,593.10. Insiders sold 69,418 shares of company stock valued at $7,283,547 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 150.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

