Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.71.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th.
Shares of NXST opened at $115.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $133.25.
In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $495,350.00. Also, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $452,593.10. Insiders sold 69,418 shares of company stock valued at $7,283,547 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 150.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nexstar Media Group Company Profile
Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.
