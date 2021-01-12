NexJ Systems Inc. (NXJ.TO) (TSE:NXJ) Shares Gap Down to $0.80

Shares of NexJ Systems Inc. (NXJ.TO) (TSE:NXJ) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.80, but opened at $0.71. NexJ Systems Inc. (NXJ.TO) shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 3,500 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56.

NexJ Systems Inc. (NXJ.TO) (TSE:NXJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.34 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that NexJ Systems Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexJ Systems Inc develops intelligent customer management solutions for the financial services industry in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers artificial intelligence, relationship, process, and data management services, as well as customer support and maintenance services.

