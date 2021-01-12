Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Newmont comprises 0.9% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,366,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,177,879,000 after buying an additional 1,007,401 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,885,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,536,410,000 after buying an additional 2,459,265 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,998,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,181,000 after buying an additional 72,823 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,033,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,652,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,764,000 after buying an additional 67,871 shares during the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $123,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,903.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $321,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,341 shares in the company, valued at $17,642,869.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,815 shares of company stock worth $2,958,618. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NEM traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.49. 4,272,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,012,408. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.10. The firm has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.15.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 121.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Newmont from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.51.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

