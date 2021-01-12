Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AR Network reports. Bank of America currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $24.00.

NWL has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Newell Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub lowered Newell Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Newell Brands to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.20.

NWL opened at $23.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $23.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. Equities analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 3.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 72,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 1.2% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond boosted its position in Newell Brands by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 48,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

