New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) (TSE:BCI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.10

New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) (TSE:BCI)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.10 and traded as high as $38.00. New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) shares last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 1,557 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCI. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$45.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$33.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.24. The stock has a market cap of C$595.08 million and a P/E ratio of 90.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.33.

New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) (TSE:BCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.64. The company had revenue of C$86.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$85.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Look Vision Group Inc. will post 1.8899999 EPS for the current year.

About New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) (TSE:BCI)

New Look Vision Group Inc provides eye care products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers prescription eyewear and non-prescription eyewear; contact lenses; sunglasses, protective eyewear, and reading glasses; and accessories, such as cleaning products for eyeglasses and contact lenses.

