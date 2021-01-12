New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) PT Raised to C$2.75

New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NGD. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$1.70 target price on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) in a report on Monday, September 21st. CSFB set a C$1.70 target price on New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Eight Capital lifted their target price on New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$2.20 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$2.10 to C$2.35 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

Get New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) alerts:

Shares of NGD stock opened at C$2.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.70. New Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.55 and a twelve month high of C$3.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.11.

New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$231.47 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.