Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Hits Market Cap of $26.57 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00104784 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.77 or 0.00301049 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00012330 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000170 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00012065 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 78.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002317 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

USDN is a token. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 tokens. The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

