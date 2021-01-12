Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) PT Raised to $15.00

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.80.

NASDAQ:STIM opened at $11.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.83. Neuronetics has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $226.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.55.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 63.77% and a negative return on equity of 82.79%. Analysts forecast that Neuronetics will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,318,000. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,173,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in Neuronetics by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 521,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 225,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Neuronetics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Neuronetics by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 155,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

