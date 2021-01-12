Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Short Interest Up 1,636.3% in December

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 406,300 shares, an increase of 1,636.3% from the December 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the third quarter worth $46,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:NRO opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.0312 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

