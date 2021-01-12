Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
NRO opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $6.08.
About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund
