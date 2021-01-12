NetSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.39 Million

Analysts forecast that NetSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) will announce $10.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NetSTREIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetSTREIT will report full year sales of $32.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.23 million to $33.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $50.89 million, with estimates ranging from $38.75 million to $56.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NetSTREIT.

NetSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27).

NTST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of NetSTREIT from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetSTREIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in NetSTREIT during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of NetSTREIT during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NetSTREIT during the third quarter worth $108,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetSTREIT during the third quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetSTREIT during the third quarter worth $264,000. 7.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetSTREIT stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.28. 163,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,677. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average is $18.49. NetSTREIT has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $19.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from NetSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

